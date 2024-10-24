HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continue their search for an armed subject in Hialeah.

The heavy police search temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway and West 68th Street. All roads have since reopened.

Officers were seen searching with flashlights in a grassy area while the Miami-Dade Police Department helicopter was flying overhead.

The police perimeter has been broken down as of 11 p.m.

No word on if officials have captured or located the subject in question.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.