Roads reopen in downtown Miami after suspicious package rendered safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have cleared the scene where a suspicious package was found in Downtown Miami.

Officials responded to the scene in the area of North Miami Avenue and First Avenue at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, they received reports of an isolated box in the area, about one block away from the Miami-Dade Civil Courthouse.

Just before 4 p.m., police reported that the package had been rendered safe.

7SkyForce HD flew over the area where officers and bomb squad units were investigating the package at around 3 p.m.

Police blocked off the intersection until the package was deemed safe.

