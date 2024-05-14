SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several roads have reopened as crews continue to work to contain a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the reported grass fire, located near Southwest 117th Avenue and 228nd Street, just after 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Several acres of trees, cane grass, and scrub caught fire near neighborhoods in the area.

Officials called in the Florida Forest Service to bring out their half-track bombardiers to be able to throw water on the blaze from a close range.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed crews battling heavy smoke and flames.

As of 10 p.m., crews had cleared for the night but there are still a few hot spots. Crews will return to the area in the morning.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are advising people with respiratory conditions to remain indoors.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

