CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened roads in Coral Gables after a water main broke in the area.

According to a tweet from the Coral Gables Police Department, Old Cutler Road is shut down between Southwest 88th Street and Southwest 57th Avenue. The announcement continued to state that the water main break was along the Snapper Creek entrance.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials arrived on the scene to repair the broken 12-inch water main near 11911 Old Cutler Rd.

The road restoration was complete and all lanes of traffic are now opened.

