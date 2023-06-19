SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Roads have been reopened after a serious crash along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade led to several injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along the southbound lanes near Southwest 112th Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Sunday.

Authorities are calling the crash a “multi-casualty incident” but have not specified how many vehicles were involved

Officials with MDFR said paramedics have assessed 20 patients but did not specify how many have been taken to area hospitals.

As of 11 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed near Southwest 112th Avenue but have since reopened.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.