COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - A road in Coconut Grove has reopened following a renovation mishap.

Miami Police and Miami-Dade officials closed Main Highway last week after a portion of the city’s historic playhouse collapsed during demolition work.

The collapse injured two workers who were inside the building at the time.

Traffic is once again flowing in the northbound and southbound lanes of Main Highway.

Charles Avenue remains closed until further notice as construction work continues.

