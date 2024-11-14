FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has died after being shot on a roadway in Florida City.

Police received gunshots alerts in the area of Palm Drive and U.S.-1, just before 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

While they were en route, a string of calls came in reporting that a person had been shot.

When they arrived, offices found a man laying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Video from the scene showed good Samaritans attempting to save the man as they screamed for help.

The man was assessed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma, where he later died.

His identity has not been released.

7News spoke to a representative from the Days Inn hotel, which is on the other the street where the shooting took place, who said a dispute broke out between two people on the sidewalk, possibly due to road rage.

Someone’s relative then arrived at the scene and started shooting.

Officers temporarily blocked off the westbound lanes of Palm Drive as they conducted their investigation.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a cruiser blocked in a red pick up truck as traffic was being diverted from the area.

It’s unclear if the truck or the person that was driving it is apart of the investigation but 7News cameras did capture a woman standing nearby the truck, visibly distraught and being comforted by a man after receiving a phone call.

At this time, what led up to the shooting remains unknown.

Florida City Police were seen taking photos and questioning a man who was in the area of the shooting. It remains unclear if an arrest was made.

Miami-Dade Police is the lead agency on this case as the search for a shooter continues.

