NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were arrested after, deputies said, a road rage incident led to both men firing shots at each other.

Miami-Dade Sheriffs Office said two men were driving large vans when they pulled off the road and into a Chevron gas station parking lot enraged at one another.

Both men exited their individual vehicles near Northwest 67th Avenue and 169th Street on Monday morning and fired their guns at each other.

Deputies said the road rage started somewhere else.

“It was a road rage incident in an unknown location, and it ended here at the gas station,” said MDSO spokesperson Samantha Choon.

That’s when deputies said one of their own deputies happened to be on his way to work at the intersection where the shots were fired.

“He heard the shots fired. He looked over. He saw the altercation taking place and he immediately took action,” said Choon.

Officials said the deputy entered the gas station parking lot, got out of his vehicle and pointed his weapon at the two men.

“He got out of his vehicle, he interceded. He held both of them at gunpoint until other deputies arrived and were able to take them into custody,” said Choon.

Cellphone video shows the deputy’s vehicle on scene and one of the suspect’s car.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and both men were quickly arrested.

Gus Abella, a driving school instructor, shared an important lesson following the incident.

“I tell my students to be careful because our roads are very unsafe. If someone beeps, honks at them or drives too close, to ignore them. It’s the best thing.”

Members of the community and officers were grateful for the deputy’s life-saving actions.

“This is why we train because of this officer’s composure and professionalism. He was able to contain the situation and no one was hurt or injured,” said Choon.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

It’s unclear if they will face any charges.

