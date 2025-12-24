NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One month after a shooting caused by road rage left a man paralyzed and recovering from an induced coma, investigators and his family are still pushing for answers and seeking the suspect.

The incident took place on Interstate 95 at the northbound entrance ramp of Ives Dairy Road, with the shooter hitting the driver, David, a 57-year-old father of three, in the torso. David received first aid and was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

“The victim’s in a silver Porsche, before the exit sign, shot below the right arm, no further info, pressure being applied to the wound,” said a first responder in a radio transmission.

Weeks after the shooting, the man was taken out of the coma and left paralyzed. He is currently in a rehabilitation facility, with his family by his side, and assisting with his recovery.

Detectives are also still searching for the suspect. The suspect’s truck, a lifted black Chevrolet Silverado, is sought by police, who hope to receive tips about the case.

Pictures shared by Florida Highway Patrol show the damage to the victim’s car, riddled with bullet holes.

In an online fundraiser on GoFundMe, David’s family described the injuries that he received, saying that the bullet tore through his chest and lodged in his spinal cord, forcing doctors to remove a part of his lung. His family stated that he could only move his arms, and they are hoping that with rehab, he can eventually walk again.

The family has made a GoFundMe to help David recover after the shooting. For more information, click here.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

