SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners honoring the life of an officer killed in the line of duty by naming a portion of Southwest 162nd Avenue after officer Cesar Echaverry.

Echaverry, a Miami-Dade Police officer, died after a shootout with a robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last August.

“When people drive down Echaverry Way, Cesar Echaverry Way, I want them to think about this officer and how heroic he was and how police officers everywhere care about our community’s safety, and put everything on the line for community safety,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez.

It was a road the officer frequently traveled while growing up in the area.

Echaverry was a 5-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

