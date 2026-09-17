NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a road in Northwest Miami-Dade where a small sinkhole opened up, leading to a road closure and the temporary interruption of Metrorail service.

The sinkhole, located along Northwest 79th Street, near 30th Avenue, caught the front wheel of a tractor-trailer, which was spotted wedged in the ground by 7Skyforce, Wednesday morning.

The sinkhole prompted the closure of 79th Street between 27th and 32nd avenues. It also led to the interruption of Metrorail’s Green Line service between the Palmetto and Brownsville stations for several hours.

The road reopened in time for Thursday’s morning traffic rush.

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