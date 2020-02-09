Road closures, detours in place ahead of 2020 Miami Marathon

MIAMI (WSVN) - Organizers are advising Miami and Miami Beach residents to be mindful of road closures currently in place ahead of this year’s Miami Marathon.

The annual event is scheduled to to kick off Sunday at 6 a.m. at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami..

The route will take runners across the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach and as far south as Coconut Grove.

The race will end back in downtown Miami at Bayfront Park.

A number of detours and road closures are set for the marathon and are scheduled to last through Sunday afternoon.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.