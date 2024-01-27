The Lifetime Miami Marathon will take place on Sunday, and that means many road closures.

The Northbound lane of Biscayne boulevard from Southeast 2nd to Northeast 2nd Street are partially closed. Crews set up the finish line on Friday.

Starting Saturday, all Northbound traffic on Biscayne at Bayfront park will be re-routed west. Then on Sunday, race day, expect major road closures from Miami Beach to Coconut Grove starting at 5 a.m. and those roads will reopen between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

