MIAMI (WSVN) - An entrance ramp onto the westbound lanes on State Road 836 is closed due to a fatal crash.

The collision occurred around 3:50 a.m. at the Lejeune Road entrance near the Miami International Airport, Wednesday morning.

Drivers driving in the area will be unable to enter the expressway from Lejeune Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Mercedes coupe was traveling on the entrance ramp from southbound Northwest 42nd Avenue to westbound State Road 836 when the vehicle lost control while they traveled on the curve.

The car collided with a guardrail and then into two concrete barrier walls.

Two people inside the Mercedes died as a result of the incident; one woman died on the scene while the male driver died in the hospital.

It has been advised to avoid the area.

