MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are tracking down two suspect accused of stealing a truck.

It happened along Shipping Avenue, just off Southwest 27th Avenue in Miami, Monday night.

Ring camera video showed the moments the two hooded suspects ran up to the truck before driving off with it.

The victim said she’s unsure how they got in so fast since the truck is equipped with anti-theft technology

“It’s supposed to be a truck that isn’t easy to unlock,” Maria Siles said. “It’s supposed to have like a tracking device, and we’ve had difficulties even getting that information, but we have no idea how they were able to get into it so quickly.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.