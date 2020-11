MIAMI (WSVN) - During Tropical Storm Eta, a home’s Ring Doorbell camera captured a tree toppling over in a Miami neighborhood.

The video shows the tree falling over towards the street as the winds from the storm blew.

The branches were eventually picked up and removed from the area.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.