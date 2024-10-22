CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were found wounded following a Cutler Bay shooting.

Miami Dade Police and Miami Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 89th Avenue and Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay.

A Ring camera from a home in the neighborhood showed a resident coming out of his garage and walking onto his driveway after hearing gunshots.

In a second angle, the man stands in the driveway as multiple gunshots are heard in the distance. He looks around, walks over to his car, locks the door and goes back inside his garage.

Fire Rescue rushed the two victims with non-life-threatening injuries to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Officials said there are no subjects being looked for at the moment.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.