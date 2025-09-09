MIAMI (WSVN) - A rideshare trip ended in gunfire early Tuesday after Miami Beach police said a passenger pulled out a gun during a ride.

Officers said the driver picked up the passenger around 4:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Ocean Drive. During the drive, the passenger pulled out a gun.

Once they reached the final destination at Northeast Third Street and 82nd Terrace in Miami, the passenger fired a shot as he got out, police said

No one was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.