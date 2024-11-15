MIAMI (WSVN) - An Uber driver found a child wandering the streets of Miami alone.

The 3-year-old was found near Northwest Fifth Avenue and 8th Street, just before 9:00 a.m., Friday.

The driver picked up the child and brought him to the Miami Police Department located Downtown.

“He gave me signals to stop and he got in the car and with my passenger, I found the closest police station to help the kid,” said Paula Cardenas, the driver said.

The child’s mother has been located and is being interviewed by police.

The child is safe and doing fine.

“It makes me really happy in the humanity that there is someone that is paying attention to children and teens and they were able to something good and take them to the police, and didn’t leave them on the streets,” said a man. “They asked the child if they had parents or were alone and it makes me really happy they did that.”

Police believe the child may have wondered out after their sibling left for school.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.