MIAMI (WSVN) - Over a hundred riders have taken to the street in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” Martin Luther King Jr. tradition.

7SkyForce followed the riders as they started their trip near Miami Edison Middle School.

The riders then took a southbound turn and went to the downtown area as they stayed on Miami Avenue and went across the bridge at Brickell.

Police said some of the riders stopped on top of the bridge and lit and threw fireworks into the Miami River. Police officers that were following them cleared the area.

Riders continued south into South Bayshore Drive and then into Coconut Grove and entered Bird Road and Le Jeune Road.

As of 5pm, they were taking a break at a gas station on SW 8th Street and 37th Avenue.

A second group broke off and remained in the downtown area. Local law enforcement are keeping a close eye on them.

Along I-95, at the entrance ramp, from south of downtown all the way to 103rd St, Florida Highway Patrol and police officers are patrolling the roadways and the highway to keep the riders from blocking traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said a person on a motorized vehicle was taken into custody by the Brickell bridge.

