DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - An unknown object thrown at a trolley in Doral left a passenger suffering from facial injuries, police said, leading officers to take three minors into custody.

Doral Police officers were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 102nd Avenue and 90th Street, Tuesday evening.

A window on a trolley was shattered, and the glass was blown into one rider’s face.

Police said an unknown object was thrown, causing the glass to shatter.

Officers were able to locate and apprehend the three minors. It remains unclear whether or not they will face charges.

The rider is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.