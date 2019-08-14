Rickenbacker Causeway partially shut down after bicyclist shot

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been rushed to the hospital after being shot along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the start of the William M Powell Bridge, just before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a man had been shot while riding his bicycle along the road.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Rickenbacker Causeway has been shut down due to an active investigation involving a person who has been shot. Please avoid area and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/CfifRlvoPs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 14, 2019

7SkyForce HD was above the scene as cops assisted paramedics in putting the victim into a waiting ambulance.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

It’s unclear if police have anybody in custody.

Police turned the northbound lanes into a two-way road to allow people to get on and off Virginia Key and Key Biscayne.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: A counterflow has been established in order to allow traffic in and out on the Rickenbacker Causeway. The crime scene remains active. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/0e8p4FWnlb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 14, 2019

Motorists should expect very heavy delays in the surrounding areas.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.