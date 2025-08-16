MIAMI (WSVN) - The eastbound lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway have been reopened Saturday morning after a crash involving a dirt bike and a bicycle, leaving one dead and one minor in the hospital.

City of Miami Police responded to the crash involving two minors, who were riding on an electric dirt bike, and a bicyclist.

7News captured the electric dirt bike on the side of the road next to a bicycle and a police officer on Friday.

The person on the bicycle was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

One of the people on the dirt bike stayed on scene while the other minor was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.

