MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross, in collaboration with Councilman Reggie Leon and THRT Denim, is giving back to his hometown by donating over $200,000 worth of clothing and school supplies to students at Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Carol City Senior High School.

Ross, who grew up in Miami, emphasized the importance of staying connected with young minds.

“The most important thing is staying in touch with the kids, letting them know you can dream big, and you can touch it,” Ross said.

The collaborative effort aims to empower youth and foster education through essential resources. In addition to the clothing and supplies, a $4,000 check donation was made to the schools’ band programs to inspire students that music can lead to success.

This initiative is not the first of its kind from Rick Ross. Earlier this year, he partnered with the Rolling Loud Hip Hop Music Festival and the City of Miami Gardens to award scholarships totaling $10,000 to eight students, emphasizing the importance of education and lifelong success.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.