MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class.

The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of families showed up to the event.

Organizers gave away 300 backpacks filled with schools supplies to help the students shine in the classroom.

“It just feels good. That’s the Miami Gardens, the Carol City that I know,” said Ross.

“I like him a lot,” said a girl.

Organizers also gave away Converse sneakers and provided free haircuts and hair braiding.

