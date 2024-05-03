DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car dealership in Davie received a high honor.

Rick Case Honda on Friday was awarded the 2023 President’s Award from the American Honda Motor Company. It’s based on customer satisfaction, sales, service volume and management.

The distinction reflects work from over the last year.

“We have a long legacy with American Honda,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “My father was the first Honda dealer in the United States, and Rick was the world’s largest motorcycle dealer for Honda, so I’m confident to say that the Rick Case Group has sold more Hondas than anyone in America.”

Rick Case Honda has now taken the President’s Award 16 years in a row.

