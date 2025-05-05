MIAMI (WSVN) - President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, Rita Case, on behalf of her organization, met with NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning Monday afternoon to present Overtown Youth Center with a vehicle in support of the organization’s mission to inspire, empower, and enrich the lives of youth, adults and families.

“I’m here today to hand him the keys, wish him a great future and a lot more efficiencies with this truck,” Case said.

The vehicle will be used to help workers at the youth center maintain the facility more efficiently.

“Our staff is gonna be greatly appreciative to be able to have access to something like this, so thank you, Rita Case, her family, for supporting our efforts here at the Overtown Youth Center,” Mourning said.

Rita Case said she was inspired to help the youth center with its mission to provide important resources to the community.

The Rick Case Automotive Group, founded in 1962, has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and President and CEO Rita Case was named the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year.

