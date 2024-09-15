MIAMI (WSVN) - A new building designed to be a beacon of hope for children made its official debut.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Miami, the Finker-Frenkel Wish House, Friday afternoon.

The five-story, 30,000-square-foot building features office space and rooms meant to encourage critically ill children to think and dream big.

“We always knew that we wanted to elevate what we call the Wish Discovery process, when the children are trying to decide on their wish,” said Norman Wedderburn, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, “and so, this idea was born over 10 years ago to, ‘Let’s build a place where we can have children come into to discover their wishes, as opposed to us going to their living room.

Among those on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were WSVN owners Andy and James Ansin, co-president and general manager Paul Magnes, and “Today in Florida” anchors Alex de Armas and Tavares Jones. They’re all proud supporters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

