HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Years of determination and resilience led to an inspiring ribbon cutting ceremony in Homestead.

A South Florida widow and mother of two teenagers is getting back on her own two feet and is now a proud homeowner for the first time.

Markevya Johnson lost her husband in 2019 and has worked hard to be the sole provider for her family, while also diligently saving for a home.

After years of hardship, she said she finally did it.

“I came in, walked through the house, and in that moment, I said, ‘This is gonna be my house,” Johnson said. Long story short, I prayed about it, things didn’t work out with the other company. Things worked out this way because this was the plan God had for me.”

The home is hers thanks to her own tenacity and some financial assistance from Miami-Dade County.

