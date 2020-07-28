Reward in fatal shooting of girl in NW Miami-Dade raised to $20K

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have raised the reward in the search for the gunman who fatally shot a girl in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The reward in the shooting of 7-year-old Alana Washington now stands at $20,000, but Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and several other county commissioners have pledged to add to that. The total may soon reach close to $50,000.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Washington died in a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday near Northwest 29th Avenue and 51st Street.

Investigators said three of her family members were also shot. They remain in the hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

