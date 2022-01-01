MIAMI (WSVN) - Enthusiastic crowds and splendid weather have helped make New Year’s Eve in downtown Miami look like something out of a postcard, as residents and visitors flocked to join the festivities at Bayfront Park for the first time in two years.

To the beat of its own eclectic drum, the big night at Bayfront Park promises to be light and shiny, with a stage set to throw down like only Miami knows how.

“I hope it’s a great party, and fireworks,” said one reveler.

“Fireworks, food, good music,” said another reveler.

“We want to ring in the new year with a bang, you know?” said another reveler.

Bayfront is back after a pandemic hiatus in 2020.

“The best views, cruise ships in the background, boats coming by. It really is something special,” said one reveler.

The party crowd came from all around the world, including countries like Argentina and France.

Live concert performances enlivened the mood, with picturesque Biscayne Bay serving as a backdrop as usual.

“It’s very lively. I mean, it’s Miami,” said one reveler.

Although, due to COVID, the lively and iconic orange will be making a different appearance this year.

“They’re going to be recreating the Big Orange in three dimensions, on the side of the InterContinental Hotel,” said an organizer.

The team that builds the original Big Orange came down with COVID, so organizers queued up a futuristic 3-D laser projected version.

“We’re going to see the fireworks, look at the shows going on,” said one reveler.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting time,” said another reveler.

As the countdown inches closer and closer to the stroke of midnight.

