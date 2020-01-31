Retired teacher arrested in St. Petersburg over alleged sexual battery at SW Miami-Dade school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have arrested a now retired Miami-Dade schoolteacher over alleged sexual contact with a student.

Tom Privett, a 30-year veteran, was taken into custody at his Pinellas County home on Friday. He has been charged with one count of sexual battery on a minor.

His arrest is related to alleged sexual contact with an 11th grader that started in March of 2016, while Privett was teaching at Terra Environmental Research Institute, a magnet school in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Privett, now 70, retired from the Miami-Dade School District in 2017.

Miami-Dade Police detectives would like to know whether there are more victims. If you have any information, call 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

