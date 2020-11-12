Retired South Florida Marine’s son born on USMC’s 245th birthday

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - It was a special celebration for a South Florida military family who welcomed a baby boy on a big day that marked a milestone for them in more ways than one.

Friends and loved ones clapped and cheered as 2-day-old Matias Ibanez, wrapped up in a blanket in his mother’s arms, was wheeled out of Mercy Hospital, Thursday.

Moments later, the newborn, the first son of retired U.S. Marine Orlando Ibanez, was introduced to his two older sisters for the very first time.

What makes Matias’ arrival even more special to his family is the significance of the day of his birth. Tuesday, Nov. 10, was the U.S. Marine Corps’ 245th birthday.

“Even though it’s his birthday, it’s also something special for me as well,” said his father.

The elder Ibanez spent 16 years serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, an honor that’s a longtime tradition for the family.

“All the men in my family have served: my father, my brother was also a Marine with myself and my uncle, my cousins as well,” he said.

Ibanez said he hopes it’s something that his son will cherish and follow in his footsteps.

“I think it’s a great honor to serve our country, to uphold the beliefs of our Founding Fathers, back when the Constitution was made and the Declaration of Independence, especially with what’s going on in today’s society and today’s world,” he said.

Baby Matias weighed in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

