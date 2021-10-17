MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired police officer was airlifted to the hospital after his gun accidentally went off and injured him in Miami Lakes, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Main Street, near New Barn Road, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured police officers in the parking lot of a nearby movie theater.

Investigators said the victim was injured in the lower part of his body.

Paramedics transported him by air rescue to an area hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

