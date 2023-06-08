HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An 80-year-old retired and disabled US Navy veteran has become the latest victim of a fraudulent kitchen remodeling scheme.

According to Homestead Police, Eileen Haran entrusted a hefty $10,000 of her hard-earned savings to Yes Pro Services Inc, a home remodeling company based in Miami. Little did she know that she would be left in the dust, with her dream kitchen incomplete and her money gone for a staggering two years.

Haran, who had dedicated her life to serving her country, decided it was time to revamp her kitchen for a cozy retirement space. Full of excitement and hope, she approached Yes Pro Services Inc, paying a $10,000 deposit upfront to kick-start the project. The estimated cost for the complete remodel was quoted at $20,000.

Initially, the remodeling venture seemed promising. However, as time went by, it became painfully clear that Yes Pro Services Inc had conned her, leaving her kitchen in chaos and herself in a financial quagmire.

Despite numerous attempts to reach out to the remodeling company for answers and resolution, Haran faced nothing but excuses and unanswered calls.

Homestead Police Department Detectives were alerted to Haran’s predicament, prompting an immediate investigation, along with detectives from the Miami-Dade County Contractor Licensing Enforcement Section.

During the course of the joint investigation, it was revealed that Yes Pro Services Inc’s registered owner is Mariby Martinez Rodriguez, 50, while Rodolfo Perez Sanchez, 51, claims to be a co-owner and employee. The two individuals, who are married and live in Miami, also operate another company called Yes Roofing.

Detectives said they cunningly misrepresented themselves as a licensed business to Haran and deceitfully pocketed her deposit. Authorities said the couple never even started the remodeling work, leaving Haran kitchen-less for an agonizing two-year period.

Both Rodriguez and Sanchez were apprehended at their Miami residence on Thursday. Law enforcement officers transported them to the Homestead Police Department for further processing.

The alleged fraudsters now face a range of charges, including grand theft by a contractor, a third-degree felony.

