Retired Miami firefighter dies in Cooper City house fire

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired City of Miami firefighter has died in a fire that broke out in a Cooper City home, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 94th Avenue and 53rd Street, Sunday afternoon.

More than two dozen of firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Officials said the victim, believed to be in his 80s, died at the scene.

The fire caused extensive damage inside the home.

The cause remains under investigation.

