WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A retired Miami-Dade Police officer faced a judge a day after a 16-hour SWAT standoff in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood ended with her being taken away in handcuffs.

Former MDPD Lt. Evelyn Fernandez stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Denise Martinez-Scanziani, Saturday morning.

Martinez-Scanziani read the charges that the former law enforcement officer faces.

“Attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle,” she said.

Investigators said Fernandez opened fire on her ex-boyfriend on Thursday evening before she barricaded herself inside the home of her daughter’s boyfriend.

“The defendant pulled up alongside the [alleged victim] in his vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and stated, ‘Do you want me to shoot you?'” said a prosecutor during the court hearing. “The defendant fired several shots.”

Police said Fernandez’s boyfriend escaped unharmed.

“He was in his vehicle at the time. Luckily, he was not injured; there was damage to the vehicle,” said MDPD Assistant Director Rosanna Cordero-Stutz.

From there, investigators said, Fernandez fled to the residence of her daughter’s boyfriend, not far from the encounter with her ex-boyfriend.

Police said Fernandez locked herself in the attic. It would take officers 16 hours to get her out.

She was dragged to the roof of the house on Friday afternoon and led away in handcuffs.

In court Saturday, her attorney denied the attempted murder charge.

“Regarding the attempted first-degree murder, there’s no evidence that she was attempting to kill anyone,” said the attorney.

It’s a question that may come down to a jury,

Fernandez is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

7News spoke with Fernandez’s ex-boyfriend on Saturday. He asked for privacy at this time but did say he is thankful to be OK.

