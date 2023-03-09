SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of Tasty 305, a restaurant located on Alton Road in South Beach, believes he was lured out of his home by a DoorDash delivery driver before he was attacked by four people.

Police officers arrived at Jerome Jones’ home on Southwest 167th Street near 107th Avenue on Thursday morning where they investigated a robbery that took place after the ambush.

Jones showed 7News his home where the Ring camera was taken down by the robbers and a window, that he said was damaged by a rock. The thieves, which Jones said he recognized, took off with $2,500.

The victim said he received threats on an Instagram Live video he aired in the afternoon on Wednesday. He went to file a police report after the incident and when he did, hours later, he was attacked.

“I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ I didn’t order anything and I was in the house alone,” said Jones. “He opened up the bag and it was a water bottle. I said, ‘Who ordered the water bottle?’ The delivery driver gave me a name and then all I see is somebody with a big can of mace. He maced me, jumped me, and just started ransacking my house.”

Jones plans on staying in a hotel as he is too shaken up to stay in his home after the incident. After he gets some rest, he will go to a hospital to get his nose and head checked out as he believes the attackers did some damage.

Police have detained two people and are still searching for the other two people involved in the attack.

