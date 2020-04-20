Restaurant chain owner gives grant money from SoBe WFF, FIU to staff

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a South Florida restaurant chain is providing some financial relief to his employees.

Rafael Wong, who owns Los Ranchos Steakhouse, handed out more than 70 checks this weekend. The money is part of a grant from the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Florida International University’s Chaplin School Hospitality Relief Fund..

Employees who have been unable to work since the restaurants closed said they’re grateful for the generous gesture.

“We feel blessed. It’s something unexpected, and at least with these tough times you really just look for blessings and miracles to happen, and that’s what it felt like,” said an employee.

Los Ranchos is just one of the 350 independently owned restaurants that have received almost $1.4 million in grants from FIU. The money goes to business owners who then use it to pay their employees during the pandemic.

