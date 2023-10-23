MIAMI (WSVN) - Tired of the same old stay-cation routine? An app called ResortPass is here to redefine your relaxation. It lets you bask in the lap of luxury, right in your hometown, without booking a room.

ResortPass offers day passes granting access to top-notch amenities like stunning pools, private beaches, deluxe spas, and well-equipped gyms. Currently, it collaborates with hotels in Miami, New York, and Chicago, with expansion plans underway.

With over 1,000 prestigious hotels and resorts in its roster, including renowned names like Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Westin, and Fairmont, ResortPass ensures that you don’t have to travel far to experience the pinnacle of pampering.

Over 1.6 million people have already hopped on board, redefining rest, togetherness, and escape, all in their neighborhood.

