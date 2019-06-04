Residents upset after more than a dozen cars vandalized in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents have been left frustrated after more than a dozen cars were vandalized in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.

The crime occurred at a parking garage located in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue sometime late Monday night.

Officials said around 20 cars had their tires slashed overnight on the second floor.

Those affected said their rent was due on the day they discovered the acts of vandalism, and now they’re left figuring out how to pay for it as well as make the necessary repairs.

The area is no stranger to crime, and residents are fed up.

“It’s always the same explanation, like there’s nothing that can be done because they’re not responsible with what happens in the garage,” a woman said.

“Real simple. You hire security to monitor the floor, which they had when we first moved in here,” said a man. “We’ve been a resident for six years, going on seven years, and security haven’t been circling around the garage in at least three, four years.”

Those living in the area also said there’s a gate that prevents outsiders from getting to the second floor, but it’s broken.

Adding to the frustration, they claim surveillance cameras in the garage do not work.

7News made attempts to reach management, but they refused to comment.

