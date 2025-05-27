FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A strip mall in Florida City remains closed with nearby residents still cleaning up debris, days after a propane explosion caused a partial roof collapse, injuring 10 people.

7News cameras captured windows at Caribbean’s Heart Restaurant boarded up after they were blown out at the shopping plaza on West Palm Drive, near Southwest 187th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Three days later, every business at the strip mall remains closed.

“It was gas related,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Horacio Rodriguez said. “All I know is that the gas company was working inside the building.”

The gas company was working inside Caribbean’s Heart Restaurant, which was gearing up to hold its grand opening that same day.

The force of the explosion spread to surrounding businesses, including a Dominican beauty salon.

Clara Selena was inside the salon when the blast happened.

She told 7News in Spanish it was horrible and that debris fell on her head.

Residents who live behind the strip mall were not spared from the blast radius either.

Modesta Bonilla recounted the scary moments from inside her home.

Tuesday, she told 7News in Spanish that it sounded like a bomb went off. She showed chunks of the building that were still scattered across her yard.

MDFR said the blast caused the roof of the strip mall to partially collapse.

Every business at the strip mall is expected to remain boarded up for the foreseeable future, with “No Trespassing” signs placed around the property.

Efourth Sign Shop, another business from the strip mall, shared a message on Facebook that reads: “To ensure the continuity and excellence of our services, we will be operating exclusively via email and telephone until further notice.”

Ten people were rushed to the hospital on Saturday. All of them are expected to be OK.

7News caught up with one of those caught in the blast who said she’s doing better after she was sent home.

“More or less,” she said.

The owners of Caribbean’s Heart Restaurant have retained an attorney since the blast.

7News reached out to Florida City Police for an update on the explosion but have not heard back.

