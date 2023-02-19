DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral garbage plant fire continues to pose a health hazard in the area.

Fighters have better access to the fire after knocking down a wall.

While smoke levels have decreased, people are being advised to stay indoors, keep windows closed, and run air conditioners.

Crews have worked tirelessly since Feb. 12 when the fire broke out at the renewable energy plant on Northwest 97th Avenue.

The Environmental Protection Agency is on-site monitoring air quality.

