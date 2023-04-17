PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers waited in long lines at local gas stations in South Florida after historic flooding affected fuel at the pump, but officials said there is no shortage. They did, however, ask the public to have patience.

A news conference at Port Everglades took place Monday morning where Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher spoke on the matter.

On Sunday, residents experienced the backup of fuel access as lines curved onto the streets outside of gas stations all across Miami-Dade and Broward. According to Fisher, fuel trucks were unable to access gas shipments due to the flooding.

As of Monday night, many gas stations had run out, and the gas stations that did have supply were experiencing long lines.

“They said they very low on gas and are trying to reset the pumps,” said a woman at a Chevron.

“Jesus take the wheel, I got two miles to empty,” said Tonya Melto.

A Chevron located on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and South 35th Avenue pumped its last drop of gas as people waited more than two hours for a chance to fill up.

“We have terminals here that are privately owned by the gas facility folks,” he said. “So what’s happening is, their pumps were inundated with water. Now, they are trying to get these pumps back in working order to get the fuel out of their tanks to get a cord into the tankers so they can get the fuel in the gas stations.”

All fuel, gas, diesel and jet fuel comes from Port Everglades, and according to officials, seven of the 12 fuel terminals are up and running. The port’s fuel distribution is currently operating at 50%.

“Twenty-two miles to go to work, decided to get gas on the way back from work, hit one gas station, hit two gas stations, gas station number seven, got here and no gas,” said Elan Kilimnick, who was looking for gas.

Ygnacio Medina waited over an hour at a gas station located on 95th Street and Sixth Avenue in Miami.

“I’m from Venezuela, I feel like I’m back in Venezuela again. I went to a different gas station, there’s nothing over there,” said Medina. “Since last week, I checked, nothing.”

Long lines were seen at Costco on Sole Mia Way, Westar at Opa-Locka Blvd and Valero on Marina Mile, as others remained closed.

“I’ve been in line for about 30 minutes, and it’s been difficult to get gas,” said Daniel Oseguera as he waited.

“We do about 7 million gallons of gas per day into the service stations, we’re down to about 3.5 million right now,” said Port Everglades CEO Jonathan Daniels.

Fisher continued to say that there is no issue with the amount of gas coming into the area, but rather a problem with the equipment that was affected by the recent rain in the area. It’s going to take a couple of days to get the distribution back to normal.

This comes after days of torrential downpours flooded neighborhoods and caused property damage throughout Broward County.

Fisher had a message for residents, “I want to thank them, I want to thank them for their patience because obviously, this is Mother Nature and nothing we can control; we can’t control it.”

Officials said this is a 24-hour effort to get gas across South Florida. They also urged those who don’t need to be out to stay home and leave the gas for those who need it.

