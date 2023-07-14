HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bear was spotted in a suburban neighborhood in Homestead and it was caught on a resident’s Ring doorbell. The incident occurred around 10 p.m., Thursday.

The video, obtained by 7News, captured a bear wandering around a home at Isles of Oasis, a Homestead neighborhood located off 147th Avenue and Pacific Drive.

Police officers responded to the call and advised locals to avoid the bear if they encounter it.

This incident even prevented some people from leaving a nearby hospital as it was seen nearby later in the night.

On Friday morning, residents reacted to the video.

“Oh, my God! Is that a bear?” shouted Meracita Johnson, a woman who lives in the area. “He’s out in this community? Oh, my God and I’m out for my walk. Are you serious? “

Johnson was unsure if she should continue her walk after seeing the video.

Another woman who was on her morning walk said she was going to head straight home after she got news of the bear in the area.

Although the residents were scared, Johnson is always prepared on her walks.

“I got this,” she said as she pulled out a spray bottle, “But I don’t know if it’s going to help for a bear. It’s for dogs.”

Since the grizzly animal has been spotted, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, along with the Homestead Police Department, are still on the search for it.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.