HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bear was spotted in a suburban neighborhood in Homestead and it was caught on a resident’s Ring doorbell.

The video, obtained by 7News, captured a bear wandering around a home at Isles of Oasis, a Homestead neighborhood located off 147th Avenue and Pacific Drive, at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Homestead Police officers responded to the call and advised locals to avoid the bear if they encounter it.

This incident even prevented some people from leaving a nearby hospital as it was seen nearby later in the night.

On Friday morning, residents reacted to the video.

“Oh, my God! Is that a bear?” shouted Meracita Johnson, a woman who lives in the area. “He’s out in this community? Oh, my God and I’m out for my walk. Are you serious?”

Johnson was unsure if she should continue her walk after seeing the video.

“I’m a senior citizen, so I’m out here getting my walk on not knowing there is a bear in my community,” she said.

Another woman who was on her morning walk said she was going to head straight home after she got news of the bear in the area.

Although the residents were scared, Johnson is always prepared on her walks.

“I got this,” she said as she pulled out a spray bottle, “But I don’t know if it’s going to help for a bear. It’s for dogs.”

The bear was also spotted at Publix and Baptist Health Homestead Hospital.

While the bear sighting was shocking for residents, this wasn’t the first time Homestead residents experienced something like this.

In 2019, another bear was seen in the Mallorca area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Residents are now fearful due to this recent bear sighting.

Since the grizzly was spotted, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the Homestead Police Department, were searching for the animal.

According to a wildlife officer, the bear was found and contained Friday afternoon somewhere in the wilderness within the community.

They are now working to get a cage to wildlife officers in order to fully capture the bear.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.