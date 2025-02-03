SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Sweetwater residents were seen gathered in front of City Hall to protest the decision that is forcing them to move from their mobile homes in Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park.

Many of the families impacted by the decision arrived to the meeting to make their voices heard as they are upset that the land their homes were on was sold for new development.

The protest at the meeting comes after residents received a notice in November that their community would be closing, and they would need to leave their homes by May 19th, 2025.

According to state law, the owners of the property, Urban Group, have to give residents a mandated amount for a trailer park closure. In addition, they are offering an incentive of thousands of dollars to those who leave early. However, that amount will continue to decrease as the date of the park’s closure draws near.

Urban Group says more than 600 people have already taken the maximum payout.

However, there does remains 200 others who have instead taken to suing the property owner, the City of Sweetwater and Miami-Dade County.

The attorney representing the residents in the lawsuit said a study has not been done, which is required by law.

A commission meeting has since been started as of Monday evening at 6 p.m. Although not on the agenda, many residents said they will make their voices heard against the forced move out.

7News has reached out to officials with the City of Sweetwater for further comment. They responded, “Unfortunately, the City of Sweetwater is not at liberty to speak due to the pending litigation.”

