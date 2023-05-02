MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a building battle happening in South Florida with residents pushing back against a proposal to demolish landmarks on Miami Beach.

The fear for many people is that the landmarks that make the area special, could quickly be replaced with towering buildings.

A group of residents, about 50 people, rallied on Ocean Drive to voice their opposition to Senate Bill 1346 and House Bill 1317, Tuesday morning.

Both bills would essentially gut existing preservation laws statewide, which would allow property owners the right to demolish buildings, historic or not, in coastal high- hazard areas that fail to meet current Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood standards for new construction.

Only buildings on the National Register of Historic Places will be protected.

On Miami Beach, there are seven buildings with that designation.

According to the bills’ sponsor, he said it’s about safety and resilience.

Critics, on the other hand, argue that it s all about the money.

“Bryan Avila, the Senator sponsor, he rushed this bill through, he didn’t meet with any of us, he didn’t meet with property owners of the Art Deco buildings,” said Daniel Ciraldo, Miami Design Preservation League. “He just wants to cancel Miami Beach, and we’re hear to say, “No, we are not going anywhere. Hands off our history.'”

“This is leaving art, this is what people come to see in Miami Beach,” said Lila Bobic, a resident. “This is something very, very important. Miami Beach Deco District is the soul of Miami.”

The Senate Bill passed with bipartisan support last week, while the house version of the bill has not been heard on the floor.

There are only a few days left of session left in the Florida Legislature.

It is unclear if the house version will be heard.

