CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables residents have been nervous to go outside after multiple sightings of coyotes staying near their homes.

“In the popular spaces, there being coyotes, it’s not safe,” said Jayson Molina, a Coral Gables resident.

Two wild coyotes were captured making their way around a local resident’s pool.

“It’s terrifying, I can’t believe it, I have a ten lb. chihuahua that we let out in the yard all the time, and now that I just found out about this, I’m really scared,” said Gabrielle Dalmasy, a Coral Gables resident.

The sighting has been just one of many reported around the affluent area the last few months, leaving residents on edge.

“I’ve got three children, a one-year old, a three-year old and this four-year old, and I feel like we’re not gonna be able to go outside as much, unattended,” said Dalmasy.

The City of Coral Gables website shared some safety tips in case one encountered a coyote.

1: Remove or secure outdoor pet food, birdseed, fallen fruit, garbage and other potential food sources.

2: Reinforce coyotes fear of humans by installing motion-activated sprinklers or alarms.

3: Keep pets in enclosed areas and walk dogs on a short leash.

4: If a coyote approaches closely, make loud noises and act aggressively.

As residents made their way up and down Miracle Mile, some said they’re hopeful that the city gets things under control, before it’s too late.

“I wonder how this started, I wonder how this happened, and you know, I hope they get a handle on it,” said Dalmasy.

Coral Gables Police Department is evaluating whether to hire professional wildlife trappers before the number of sightings get any higher.

