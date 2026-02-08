CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple sightings of coyotes near homes in Coral Gables have left residents on edge.

Two coyotes were captured making their way around a local resident’s pool, triggering safery concerns.

“In the popular spaces, there being coyotes, it’s not safe,” said area resident Jayson Molina.

“It’s terrifying, I can’t believe it, I have a 10-pound Chihuahua that we let out in the yard all the time, and now that I just found out about this, I’m really scared,” said area resident Gabrielle Dalmasy.

The sighting of the two coyotes has been just one of several reported around the affluent area over the last few months.

“I’ve got three children, a 1-year old, a 3-year old and this 4-year old, and I feel like we’re not gonna be able to go outside as much, unattended,” said Dalmasy.

The City of Coral Gables website shared some safety tips in case one encountered a coyote.

Remove or secure outdoor pet food, birdseed, fallen fruit, garbage and other potential food sources.

Reinforce coyotes fear of humans by installing motion-activated sprinklers or alarms.

Keep pets in enclosed areas and walk dogs on a short leash.

If a coyote approaches closely, make loud noises and act aggressively.

As residents made their way up and down Miracle Mile, some said they’re hopeful that the city gets things under control, before it’s too late.

“I wonder how this started, I wonder how this happened, and you know, I hope they get a handle on it,” said Dalmasy.

The Coral Gables Police Department is evaluating whether to hire professional wildlife trappers before the number of sightings increases.

